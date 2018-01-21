Image copyright Google

A long-fought battle to restore peace to a Monmouthshire community is falling on deaf ears, a road campaigner claims.

The Bryn villagers have been calling on the Welsh Government for over a decade to get a "noisy" concrete road surface replaced on the A40 near Abergavenny.

Campaign leader Andrew Sheasby spoke out after work was agreed to lay a low noise surface on the A55 in Gwynedd.

The Welsh Government said it was part of wider work on the A55 and trunk road issues were prioritised.

"I think it's unfair," said Mr Sheasby.

"We feel like second class citizens. We seem to have been overlooked."

Last week it was confirmed work would take place to resolve noise issues on the A55 at Abergwyngregyn after a 15 year campaign by residents.

They said the problem on the A55 was exacerbated by an echo effect in the pass leading up to Aber Falls.

Mr Sheasby said residents along the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan have been trying to get the surface changed for about the same amount of time.

And even though it had been identified by the Welsh Government as requiring action some time ago, the problems continued.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The trunk road network is regularly inspected and any issues and safety related defects are addressed as a priority."

He added the A55 surface was being laid as part of the wider £22m Abergwyngregyn to Tai'r Meibion improvement scheme.