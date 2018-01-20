Image copyright John Williams' family Image caption Pte John Williams on the left, with Pte Alfred H Hook - both were awarded Victoria Crosses for their defence of a hospital at Rorke's Drift

A parade to remember a war hero took place in Cwmbran on Saturday.

John Fielding, who fought as Pte John Williams, was in of a British garrison of about 150 men which repelled attacks by up to 4,000 Zulu warriors in the 1879 Battle at Rorke's Drift.

He was one of 11 soldiers to be awarded the Victoria Cross for their heroism.

The morning parade began at Abbeyfields and led to St Michael's Church in Llantarnam for a service by Pte Williams' grave.

He died aged 75 of heart failure, in 1932, and was buried with full military honours.

The event was organised by Cwmbran and District Ex-Service Association.

Image copyright The Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh Image caption The defenders of Rorke's Drift: B Company 2/24th Warwickshire Regiment