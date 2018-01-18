Image copyright Family photo

Police investigating the death of a man in Newport are trying to trace his movements in the last week of his life.

The body of 57-year-old Anthony Bubbins was found at a house in Brynderwen Road, Newport, on Monday at 15:30 GMT.

A 54-year-old man from Newport is in custody on suspicion of murder after he was arrested in Devon on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said they were following several lines of inquiry but needed more information about Mr Bubbins' final movements.

Det Chief Insp Mark Pope said he was particularly interested in speaking to anyone who had seen or had been in contact with Mr Bubbins between 8-15 January.