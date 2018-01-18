Image copyright AFP Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 May

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will visit Cardiff Castle to learn about Welsh heritage during their first official visit to Wales.

The couple will meet members of the public at 13:30 GMT on Thursday, before taking a tour of the castle which will host a Welsh culture festival.

They will then visit Tremorfa's Star Hub leisure centre to see how it uses sport to engage young people.

The castle gates open at 09:00 for well wishers to gather.

Free spaces there will then be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

During their tour, Prince Harry and Ms Markle will hear performances from musicians and poets and meet notable sportsmen and women.

They will also see how organisations are working to promote Welsh language and cultural identity.

Later, during a private tour of Star Hub, they will also see how StreetGames, an organisation which the prince has worked previously with, is helping to make sport accessible to disadvantaged young people.

Culture Minister Lord-Elis Thomas said Wales had a thriving cultural tradition and a vibrant, diverse offering and it was a "real privilege" to share it with the prince and Ms Markle.

"The Welsh croeso is legendary but our standing as a top class visitor destination, food producer, adventure hot spot, major events host and a lot more besides is also very much on the rise," he said.

"I hope to see this visit provide a taste of the variety and quality of what's on offer here in Wales.

"Indeed, our royal Welsh welcome extends well beyond this visit and we'd be only too pleased to highlight the magnificence of other parts of Wales in future."