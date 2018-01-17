Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Splott Bridge is being rebuilt to allow the electrification of the railway line between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central

Work to replace a bridge in Cardiff was due to be carried out by the contractor Carillion, Network Rail has said.

It was announced Carillion had gone into liquidation on Monday and work has since been paused on its construction sites.

But Network Rail says the work on Splott Road Bridge in Cardiff will be unaffected by the collapse of the firm.

The bridge will be closed from 4 February to electrify the railway line between Bristol and Cardiff.

Balfour Beatty is the main contractor for the electrification work between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central stations and Network Rail said Carillion was only involved in this particular bridge project.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Carillion's work for Network Rail continues for the time being as Network Rail works with the official receiver and special manager to ensure the continuity of its project work.

"Passengers can be reassured that their services will be running as normal today as Carillion's work for Network Rail does not involve the day-to-day running of the railway."

The bridge will be closed for traffic for three weeks in February so it can be rebuilt in two halves.