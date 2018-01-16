South East Wales

Casualty airlifted after cliff fall in Lavernock, Penarth

  • 16 January 2018
St Mary's Well Bay, Lavernock Image copyright Penarth Coastguard
Image caption Emergency services at the scene of the incident in St Mary's Well Bay, Lavernock

A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.

Emergency services were called to St Mary's Well Bay, Lavernock following the incident on Tuesday,

Penarth Coastguard said the casualty was stabilized by paramedics at the scene, before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

It is not clear what injuries the person sustained during the fall.

Image copyright Penarth Coastguard
Image caption The casualty was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff

