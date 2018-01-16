Casualty airlifted after cliff fall in Lavernock, Penarth
- 16 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.
Emergency services were called to St Mary's Well Bay, Lavernock following the incident on Tuesday,
Penarth Coastguard said the casualty was stabilized by paramedics at the scene, before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
It is not clear what injuries the person sustained during the fall.