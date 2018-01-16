Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Caerleon Comprehensive School is one of the nine schools which will be improved under the plans

Plans to make more than £70m of improvements to schools in Newport county have got a step closer.

Newport council hopes to make changes to three secondary schools and six primary schools and build three new schools.

The Welsh Government has agreed in principal to a bid for cash from the council, made under its 21st Century School programme.

The council said the step was "fantastic news" for Newport schools.

The secondary schools listed for improvement are Bassaleg School, Caerleon Comprehensive and Ysgol Gyfin Is Coed, while Maesglas Primary, Pillgwenlly Primary, Maindee Primary, Rogerstone Primary, St Woolos Primary and Malpas Church in Wales will also benefit.

The Welsh Government had encouraged local authorities to submit bids to make improvement to schools under the Wales-wide scheme.

Newport council hope that the government will foot half of the cost of the £70m project.

The council will now put forward detailed plans and business cases to be considered further by the Welsh Government.