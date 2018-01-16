Man's suspicious death investigated in Newport
Police are treating the death of a man in Newport as suspicious.
Officers from Gwent Police were called to a property in Brynderwen Road, at about 15:30 GMT on Monday where they found a body.
It is not yet known how the man died and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The force said it was investigating, adding: "We are currently treating the death as suspicious."