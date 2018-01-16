Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sean Kelly died in hospital three days after the attack

A father was stabbed by two men in a Cardiff street, before he was left to die as they rode off on bicycles, a court has heard.

Sean Kelly, 37, was knifed in the leg in Splott in the early hours of 13 July last year and died three days later at the University Hospital of Wales.

Aaron Bingham, 18, from Tremorfa and Nicholas Saleh, 46, from Adamsdown, deny murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Christopher Quinlan QC said: "The blood loss proved catastrophic."

The court heard the stabbing caused a deep wound in Mr Kelly's left leg which penetrated important blood vessels.

"He staggered away from his assailants and tried to make his escape," said Mr Quinlan.

"The two defendants arrived and left on bicycles and cycled off into the night leaving Mr Kelly bleeding and dying."

Mr Quinlan said Mr Bingham fatally stabbed Mr Kelly, while Mr Saleh "participated in the fatal attack".

The court heard Mr Bingham, a cannabis dealer at the time, said he was acting in self defence.

Mr Saleh said he was in the area at the time but was not involved.

The trial continues.