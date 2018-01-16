Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe/Geograph Image caption HMP Cardiff's air quality got worse with the use of spice

There has been an increase in the use of the synthetic drug spice at HMP Cardiff after prisoners were banned from smoking, according to a report.

Nicotine patches and tea leaves were also smoked instead of nicotine after the prison banned cigarettes in 2016, the Independent Monitoring Board said.

It said assaults against staff increased by 160% between 2015-16, while attacks on prisoners rose by 15%.

Spice, an illegal psychoactive drug, can leave users in a zombie-like state.

In its latest report, the Independent Monitoring Board found violence had increased overall at the Victorian prison by 50% in 2015-16, while self-harming behaviour was also on the rise.

It said: "In March 2016 Cardiff became a non-smoking prison. This led to incidents of smoking other substances including nicotine patches, tea leaves and 'spice'.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spice was among the new psychoactive substances made illegal in 2016

"Board Members noted that air quality on a number of wings became worse due to the smoking of illicit substances."

It added improved vaping products were introduced in April and "these do appear to be having a positive effect".

The prison in the centre of Cardiff can house up to 820 prisoners, the majority of whom are on short-term sentences, on remand or awaiting sentence.

The report also noted aspects of accommodation "did not meet acceptable standards of decency".

It said there were a number of these issues related to maintenance, such as inadequate showers, while others were ongoing issues, including the lack of screening around toilets in cells.