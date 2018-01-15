Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ashley Daniel Talbot, 15, died in December 2014

Bridgend council is to face prosecution over the death of a pupil, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

Ashley Daniel Talbot, 15, was involved in a collision with a minibus at Maesteg Comprehensive School on 10 December 2014.

The HSE said the council will face a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The council said it had "cooperated fully" throughout the HSE investigation and "will continue to do so".

A spokesman added: "In the meantime, our thoughts remain with Ashley's family, friends and anyone who may have been affected by this tragic accident."

Ashley suffered multiple injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death found he was killed accidentally.

The HSE said his family have been informed about the prosecution.