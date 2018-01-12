Image copyright Family Photo | Google

A family has paid tribute to a "gentle giant" who died in a three vehicle crash in Bridgend county.

Adam McGuire, 36, from Caerau, Maesteg, was described as a loving son, brother and uncle.

Police are investigating the collision on the A4063 Dyffryn Road on Wednesday at about 22:30 GMT. Mr McGuire was a passenger in a silver Ford Focus estate.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement, Mr McGuire's brothers, Ryan and Stephen, said: "He was a carefree brother and son who loved his family especially his nieces and nephews.

"Adam had a passion for motorbikes and throughout his childhood he played rugby and just enjoyed life.

"Adam is known to the local community and in Maesteg, and will be greatly missed."