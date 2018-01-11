Man, 36, dies in three-vehicle crash in Caerau, Maesteg
- 11 January 2018
A 36-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Bridgend county.
It happened on the A4063 Dyffryn Road in Caerau, Maesteg at about 22:40 on Wednesday. The victim was driving a silver Ford Focus estate.
A second man was taken to hospital, with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries, and a third man has been arrested.
The road was closed for several hours for investigation work.