Image caption South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward

A 36-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Bridgend county.

It happened on the A4063 Dyffryn Road in Caerau, Maesteg at about 22:40 on Wednesday. The victim was driving a silver Ford Focus estate.

A second man was taken to hospital, with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries, and a third man has been arrested.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation work.