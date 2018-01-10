Man dies after car collides with bus in Cardiff
- 10 January 2018
A man has died following a crash in Cardiff on Wednesday morning.
South Wales Police said the man in his 70s had a "medical episode" when he got out of his car after hitting a stationary bus at about 09:00 GMT on Pentwyn Road.
Members of the public tried to save the man while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.