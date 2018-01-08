Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council

The beginning of work to redevelop Pontypridd's former Taff Vale shopping centre site has been marked with a ground breaking ceremony.

It was partially demolished in 2011 as part of a plan to create a more modern version, but the building firm went into receivership in 2012.

The site - owned by Rhondda Cynon Taf council since April 2015 - will include a library, leisure centre, cafe and other community facilities.

Enabling works began on Monday.

Construction is due to start in February with the site expected to be occupied by the end of 2019 or 2020.

A footbridge from the Gas Road car park to Ynysangharad War Memorial Park will be built as part of the scheme.

Councillor Robert Bevan, cabinet member for enterprise development, said the site had been a "large abandoned space" in the town for decades.

"The scheme will bring a significant number of jobs to Pontypridd, and will provide a boost to town centre businesses through increased footfall," he said.

"It has the potential to greatly contribute to the town's retail and commercial offer, and take advantage of the opportunities created by the South Wales Metro and the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal."

A fly-through video outlining the council's plans was released when the redevelopment was given the go-ahead in September.