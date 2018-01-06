Murder arrest after woman's body found in Neath house
- 6 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Neath.
Police were called to an address on Talbot Road at about 19:35 GMT on Friday following reports of a domestic incident.
The body of a 33-year-old woman was found at the house, South Wales Police said.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is assisting police with enquiries.