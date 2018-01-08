Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to curb the number of council workers calling in sick are being considered by Blaenau Gwent council.

The council has one of the highest staff sickness rates of Wales' local authorities with staff taking an average of 12.5 sick days a year.

On Monday the council's scrutiny committee will consider what work a task and finish group should carry out to address the issue.

The council has been asked to comment.

A report being considered by the committee suggests the group should visit other councils and organisations that have low levels of absence.

It acknowledged that the relatively high levels of sickness absence would have a detrimental impact on the council's ability to effectively deliver services and said attendance remained a key priority for the council.