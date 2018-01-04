Image copyright Other Image caption Mark Sim, left, and Peter O'Brien both died in the explosion

There is insufficient evidence to support gross or corporate manslaughter charges over the deaths of two men in a steelworks explosion.

Peter O'Brien, 51, from Llanishen, and Mark Sim, 41, of Caldicot, died at Celsa UK in Cardiff in November 2015.

South Wales Police said the decision followed a thorough investigation.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now leading a criminal inquiry into whether health and safety regulations were breached.

The blast happened in the basement of the plant's rod and bar mill, where five men were also injured.

South Wales Police said: "Following a thorough joint investigation by South Wales Police and the HSE, the Crown Prosecution Service found insufficient evidence to support gross or corporate manslaughter charges."

A HSE spokesperson said: "The Health and Safety Executive now has primacy for the criminal investigation into the explosion at Celsa Manufacturing UK Ltd in Splott, Cardiff, on 18 November 2015.

"We fully supported South Wales Police following this incident. Now that we are in the lead, HSE will be responsible for liaison with the families of Peter O'Brien and Mark Sim.

"We have assured them, and indeed make it clear to all affected by this incident, that our investigation will be a thorough one, while also recognising the desire for a speedy conclusion."