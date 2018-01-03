Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police are trying to track down Adam Groves and Nicola Robson

Police are searching for two people after a Morrisons worker was assaulted while chasing a suspected shoplifter.

A man suffered head injuries in the assault at the Cardiff Bay store car park just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

South Wales Police is trying to trace Adam Groves, 35, from Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Nicola Robson, 39, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The staff member chased someone who left the shop without paying for eight bottles of Jack Daniels.

Police said a female suspect left the car park in a silver Renault Clio being driven by a man who was her accomplice. The stolen alcohol was recovered.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man in his late 40s was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with head injuries.

He was kept in overnight as a precautionary measure and his injuries are not thought to be serious.