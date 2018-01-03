Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardiff is home to a number of large financial service firms

An international insurance and finance firm is to open its UK headquarters for one of its businesses in Cardiff.

Aon will base its Affinity brand in the Welsh capital, with a promise to create more than 100 jobs.

It will run Aon's consumer business and insurance programmes for organisations.

Cardiff is already home to a number of financial service firms such as Admiral and Deloitte, and Affinity cited this as a factor in the decision to open an office there.

Managing director Martyn Denney said: "Cardiff has a strong and vibrant insurance and financial services sector with excellent customer service capability, which were key factors in the decision to open an office in the city.

"We're delighted to be able to bring our business to Wales."

The Welsh Government said access to training and employability projects such as the Welsh Financial Services Graduate Programme helped retain Welsh graduate talent for businesses in the sector.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: "At the heart of our recently-launched national strategy Prosperity for All: economic action plan is a commitment to develop a new and dynamic relationship between government and business based on the principle of public investment with a social purpose.

"I am delighted to welcome Aon to join the growing list of prestigious financial and professional services companies who have enjoyed growth and prosperity here."