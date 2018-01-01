Skip Twitter post by @SWP_Roads Two males arrested on suspicion of theft after being found DRIVING two golf carts in Canton. PUTTING themselves in custody, bet they are feeling UNDER PAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/AH4OwsmhHf — SWP_Roads (@SWP_Roads) January 1, 2018 Report

Two men stopped by police while driving two golf buggies on a residential street have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

South Wales Police said the incident happened in Canton, Cardiff.

The force's roads policing unit tweeted that the pair were probably "feeling under par" after ending up in custody.