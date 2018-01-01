Dog starts Trecynon fire by turning on cooker
- 1 January 2018
A house fire was caused by a dog turning on a cooker, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
A crew was sent to the callout at Trecynon, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 23:40 GMT on New Year's Eve.
The blaze was out on arrival but Aberdare-based firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to use equipment to ventilate the property.
Nobody was injured.
Aberdare crews attended a house fire in Trecynon at 23.40 after a pet dog accidentally turned a cooker on. All persons were safe 2BAs hosereel and ventilation used.— Jennie Griffiths 🏴 (@GriffithsJECtrl) January 1, 2018
