Porthcawl car crash: Two seriously injured on A4229
- 31 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been seriously injured in a car crash.
South Wales Police said a white Fiat 500 and a red Vauxhall Corsa collided on the A4229 in Porthcawl, Bridgend county just before 23:30 GMT on Saturday.
Two people who were travelling in the Vauxhall Corsa were taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles being driven before the incident has been asked to contact police.