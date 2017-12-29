Image caption Alan Davis said his MBE was "as much for Maindy Flyers" as it was for him

A cycling coach who trained future world and Olympic champions has become an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Alan Davis, of Cardiff's Maindy Flyers, was joined on the list by Prof Karen Holford, deputy vice-chancellor at Cardiff University, who was made a CBE.

Mr Davis was the first cycling coach to future champions including Elinor Barker, Owain Doull and Geraint Thomas.

He said: "It's been very hard to keep it a secret... I'm very surprised but absolutely delighted."

Other CBEs include deputy chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office, Sean Dennehey, from Monmouthshire, and Prof Philip Routledge, a consultant physician at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff, who was previously awarded an OBE for services to medicine in 2007.

Prof Antony Chapman, former vice-chancellor at Cardiff Metropolitan University, has been made an OBE for services to higher education.

Image copyright Cardiff University Image caption Prof Karen Holford was awarded a CBE for services to engineering and the advancement of women in science and engineering

Prof Holford said she only found out about her award last week after her letter was sent to a previous home address.

She added: "I just do my job and to get an award like this for doing your job is brilliant. I've got three sisters and I'm sure they'll be as shocked as I am and I'll have the mickey taken out of me for some time."

Michael Bell, for services to Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, Dr Rosemary Fox, of Public Health Wales, for services to healthcare, and Usk Prison's head of healthcare, Louise Rooney, have all been awarded MBEs.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Matt Jukes is on the honours list just three days before starting the top job at South Wales Police

BEMs have been awarded to Mary Clarke for her flood defence work in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, Pontypridd's Diane Curtis, the manager of Bowel Screening Wales, and Maria Kovacevic-Thomas, of Merthyr Tydfil, for services to the NHS and the voluntary service.

Matt Jukes, who takes over as chief constable of South Wales Police on 1 January, has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal along with Det Supt Lee Porte, who works in the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit.

The Queen's Ambulance Service Medal has been given to Kath Charters, a clinical data specialist at Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust.