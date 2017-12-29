An eight-year-old boy has died after a car collided with a tree in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

A number of other people in the car were injured in the incident off a forestry road near Talbot Green on Thursday at 17:45 GMT.

The boy's family is being supported, said South Wales Police.

The crash, involving a blue Seat Altea, happened on a route known locally as the Smilog Forestry road.

A spokesman said: "As a result of the collision an eight-year-old male child passenger was declared deceased at scene.

"The other persons in the car were conveyed to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

"The police would like to speak to any person who witnessed the collision or who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven prior to the collision and who have not yet given their details, or who travelled the road at around that time."

The road runs from the approximate direction of Pontyclun towards Coed-Ely.