Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Sandorne Kovacs and the waterproof trousers she returned wearing

Police are trying to find a 63-year-old woman who went missing on Christmas Day, before returning home in different clothes and disappearing again.

Sandorne Kovacs was reported as missing in Ringland, Newport, in the early hours of 25 December.

Gwent Police said she returned later wearing waterproof trousers and boots, which she had not been wearing previously, then left again.

Officers are keen to find out where the waterproof clothing came from.

They also want to trace Ms Kovacs, who they have said is originally from Hungary and is not familiar with the Newport area.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The boots Sandorne Kovacs was wearing

She is described as 5ft 7in (170cm) tall with straight, shoulder length blonde hair.

When she was first reported missing, she had been seen wearing a brown knee-length jacket with fur around the hood, black trousers, gold coloured shoes and she was carrying a cream and gold handbag and a pink fluffy scarf.

After being reported missing, Ms Kovacs returned home wearing a pair of waterproof trousers and boots, which she did not have in her possession when she first went missing.

The trousers and boots were left at the property before she left again shortly afterwards.