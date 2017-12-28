Image copyright Google Image caption The Christmas Day service had to be held at the church hall following the burglary

Burglars targeted a church on Christmas Day, stealing £20,000 in electrical equipment as well as silverware thought to be over 100 years old.

Thieves broke into St Lleurwgs Church, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff during the early hours, said South Wales Police.

Reverend Ceirion Rees said the Christmas Day service had to be carried out in the adjacent church hall.

He said after initial shock and anger, he and parishioners had been touched by the kindness of the community.

"Even though it is a horrible thing, it has been unifying," said.

Stolen items include a PA system, laptop and religious silverware including a crucifix and candlesticks.