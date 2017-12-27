South East Wales

Bridgend smoke warning after scrap vehicle blaze

  • 27 December 2017
Bridgend Industrial Estate on Princes Way Image copyright Google
Image caption the blaze happened at Bridgend Industrial Estate on Princes Way

Scrap vehicles on fire in Bridgend have led to a smoke warning being issued to residents in the area.

The blaze broke out at Bridgend Industrial Estate on Princes Way at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, with five fire engines sent.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Please be aware of smoke in the area - take extra care driving and keep windows and doors shut."

Crews were dealing with the fire Wednesday evening.