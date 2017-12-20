Image copyright Wales news service

A retired police officer has been banned from going out at night for six months after sexually assaulting a young woman in Cardiff.

Alan Curtis, 52, of Llandaff, Cardiff, touched the 19-year-old woman's breast and tried to kiss her after drinking all evening.

He was convicted of sexual assault and given a one-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Curtis has to wear an electronic tag and stay in between 20:00 and 07:00.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said the woman had "recoiled" from Curtis as he put his hands on her.

"She was left in shock by what happened and did not immediately report the assault," he told Cardiff Crown Court.

'Frozen'

He read the court a victim impact statement, which stated: "She felt some guilt at not being able to stop the assault.

"She was frozen when he did what he did.

"Some days are harder than others and sometimes it's difficult to get up in the morning to motivate herself."

The court heard Curtis, a retired British Transport Police officer, "wholly denied" his actions to police when interviewed.

The judge, the Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees, said: "She froze and she was shocked. Your behaviour was not caused by drunkenness."