The death of a man, whose body was found in a river is being treated as unexplained, police have said.

Officers are trying to trace the movements of 46-year-old Royston Payne from Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

His body was found on 23 November in the middle of a very swollen Cynon River at Penrhiwceiber.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Payne was on 12 August in Aberaman and police are trying to trace his movements between those dates.

South Wales Police Det Insp Richard Erskine said he wanted to build an accurate picture of his lifestyle and associates.

"Royston is a readily identifiable character with distinctive facial features," he added.

He also said he was wearing a "distinctive" beaded necklace and bracelet, despite not being known to wear this type of jewellery.