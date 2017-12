Image copyright Flybe Image caption The FlyBe plane (not pictured) had to turn around about an hour into its journey

A flight from Cardiff to Dublin had to be abandoned after the plane hit a fox before take off.

Flybe flight BE4257 left Cardiff Airport at 19:50 GMT on Sunday but was called back an hour later for an engineering inspection.

The 111 passengers on board were transferred to an alternative flight which left at 00:11 on Monday morning.

Flybe said the safety of its passengers and crew was its "number one priority" and apologised for any inconvenience.