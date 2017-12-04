Image copyright Getty Images

A £2.5m waste management site could be opened in Blaenau Gwent to avoid fines from Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.

The council has said Ebbw Vale's current New Vale site prevents residents recycling effectively and the amount of waste is "unmanageable".

Currently, the council can be fined about £100,000 for every 1% it is under the recycling target of 58%.

The proposed new facility is at Roseheyworth South, near Abertillery.

The New Vale site on Waun-y-Pound Industrial Estate, achieved a recycling rate of 57%.

But Blaenau Gwent avoided a fine, as did Torfaen and Newport, because the Welsh Government said it expected their recycling performance to improve.

However, the Welsh Government's recycling rate target will rise to 64% in 2018/19.

"If tonnages at New Vale do not decrease we will continue to be in breach of the environmental permit," a council spokesman said.

"There is a risk that enforcement action may then take place."

A report has recommended the council open another site to deal with the "significant pressure" which is currently placed on the New Vale.

It also said one site could not manage the annual tonnage of waste in the county.