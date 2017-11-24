Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Bags of fake property which were taken away by police

Thousands of pounds worth of fake goods, drugs and cash have been uncovered by police, leading to three arrests in Bridgend.

Operation Grey Jupiter uncovered an "Aladdin's Cave" including counterfeit watches, handbags and clothes in a garage at a home in Pendre.

More than 40 officers from multiple agencies were involved in the raid.

South Wales Police Det Insp Dean Taylor said they uncovered a "sophisticated criminal operation".

A total of £5,000 in cash and assets including an £80,000 Audi R8 were also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act from the drive of the house in Pendre.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police uncovered fake brands of clothing

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Boxes of fake Nike trainers were found

Working with Avon and Somerset Police, officers also found steroids at an address in Davies Avenue.

Search warrants were carried out at 11 places in total during the raids on Wednesday.

Police said fake goods, which could be sold in the run up to Christmas, are produced for the black market and are "often unregulated and untested before they hit the streets for resale".

Det Insp Taylor added: "We will do everything that we can to ensure that they do not profit from any criminal activity and an investigation is already under way to ensure assets from any ill-gotten gains are confiscated for good."

Three men who were arrested have since been released under investigation.