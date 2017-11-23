Image copyright Google Image caption The company provides tickets for live shows, sporting events and day trips

Customers with outstanding tickets from Ticketline (UK) have been urged to contact their credit card provider as the company is placed into liquidation.

Insolvency firm CVR Global said it had been called in after the company, based on Westgate Street, Cardiff, suffered a downturn in trade.

All of the company's staff have been made redundant and all customers with outstanding orders have been contacted.

The company provides tickets for live shows, sporting events and day trips.

Elias Paourou from CVR Global said: "Unfortunately due to the increasingly competitive market of the ticketing industry, Ticket Line (UK) Limited could no longer continue trading.

"We are now in the process of trying to find a potential buyer in the best interests of the company's 2,000 customers.

"Customers who have paid for their tickets by credit card are advised to contact their credit card provider to establish if they are eligible for a refund."