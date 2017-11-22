Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Huw Jones was head teacher at Albert Primary School in Penarth

A head teacher killed himself after he learned police were investigating him over allegations of possessing indecent images of children, an inquest heard.

Huw Jones, 51, from Cardiff, was found hanged in a churchyard in Lavernock, Vale of Glamorgan, in February.

A Cardiff inquest heard Mr Jones, who was headmaster at Albert Primary School in Penarth had been struggling with his sexuality.

South Wales coroner Philip Spinney concluded he took his own life.

Image caption Mr Jones was on medication for depression at the time of his death

Det Sgt Emma Hampton told the hearing South Wales Police had received information from South Yorkshire Police about Mr Jones allegedly being implicated in the possession of indecent images.

She visited his house and when she explained officers were there to conduct a search, he said: "I like young chaps."

She said she cautioned him and he seemed nervous, asking her "if it is illegal to talk".

Police seized electronic equipment but he was not arrested.

Assistant head teacher Gaynor Haldenby told the inquest Mr Jones was moody at work and his workload was getting too much for him.

She said he was struggling to cope with being gay, was having relationships with younger men and had started attending Tabernacle Baptist Church, saying he wanted to be accepted.

The hearing heard evidence from school governors who said they were told Mr Jones had not committed a crime, but should be suspended because an allegation of a safeguarding nature had been made.

Mr Jones was on medication for depression at the time of his death and the coroner said police found a note from him which said he was sorry for what he had done.