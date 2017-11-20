Image copyright Barry and District News Image caption Owner Henry Danter has put Barry Island Pleasure Park up for sale

The owner of Barry Island funfair "put profit ahead of public safety" after he was told there were structural concerns about one of its amusement arcades, a court has heard.

Henry Danter, 73, was told by Vale of Glamorgan council officers that foundations failings meant the dodgems building was not structurally sound.

Danter, of Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, admitted breaking building regulations.

Cardiff Magistrates will sentence him at a later hearing.

Scenes for the hit BBC TV show Gavin and Stacey were filmed at the famous Barry Island amusement park.

Prosecuting on behalf of the council, Richard Price said the current owner of Barry Island Pleasure Park was told of issues raised by building control officers in April this year.

"He accepted work needed doing but continued to operate the funfair," Mr Price told the court.

"He told them he wanted to do the work outside of the season, avoiding lost profit."

Cardiff Magistrates were told the work on the building, which also houses amusements, had still not been completed.

Image caption Scenes from the BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey were filmed at Barry Island's amusement park

Work had started in 2016 before the necessary building notice application was made.

The court was told there had been no inspection of the foundations - described as concrete blocks that sit above the ground - and the erection of a steel frame.

Building control officers contacted Danter to ask for the structural calculations, which he did not provide.

Inspections of the building in January and April this year also revealed problems with the electrics and an access ramp.

Two formal notices were served by the council on Danter in May and June to try to get him to comply with the building regulations.

But Mr Price added: "They were not complied with."

Planning officers were given the go-ahead to make the owner of the funfair pull down the Treasure Island and Funfair arcade extension in June.

The Barry Island Pleasure Park's website says the park is now up for sale.