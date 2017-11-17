Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Sentenced: (top row) Jason Theobald, Stuart Jarman, Lyndon Evans and Anthony Vobe with (front) Lec Gjoka, Richard Phillips and John Knight along with seized money

A "calculated and extremely profitable" gang has been jailed for the supply of drugs in south Wales.

Seven men were sentenced at Newport Crown Court for being involved in the supply of class A and B drugs after being convicted at previous hearings.

One gang member confronted by police on the M4 in March was found in possession of £450,000 worth of cocaine, and his arrest led police to the other men.

They also found two large scale cannabis factories.

The following were convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs:

John Knight, 36, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, jailed for 18 years

Lec Gjoka, 42, of London, jailed for 14 years

Jason Theobald, 42, of Rhymney, jailed for 10 years

Lyndon Evans, 37, of Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, jailed for nine years

Stuart Jarman, 41, of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, jailed for six years

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption One of the cannabis factories

Evans and Knight admitted a separate charge of conspiring to supply cannabis, alongside Anthony Vobe, 41, of Ammanford, who was jailed for three years for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Richard Phillips, 51, of Waunarlwydd, Swansea, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to possessing an illegally-held handgun and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

It was at his farm that officers located the cannabis factory. The other was in Ammanford, and had the potential to net the gang a further £70,000.

After sentencing, Acting Det Insp Steve Gardner, from South Wales Police, said the gang was "organised, calculated, extremely profitable" and "had no regard for the communities that their drugs would be sold in".