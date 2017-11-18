Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption Pontyclun's Yarnmongers knitting group have created 238 trauma teddies for ambulance patients

A knitting group has made more than 200 teddies to help comfort ambulance patients in south Wales.

Ladies involved in Pontyclun's Yarnmongers have been clicking their needles to create trauma teddies for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

They will be used to put patients at ease while they travel with crews in the Cwm Taf health board area.

The idea was put forward by Sheila Harris, who runs the group in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

She said: "The original target was to reach 100 teddies, but we exceeded all expectations and were amazed by the brilliant response."

Image caption Pontyclun and District Macmillan fundraisers and the Welcome Friends group helped knit the teddies

Leanne Hawker of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said the teddies would make a "big difference".

"They can help to calm distressed patients and make their experience a less frightening one," she added.

"They can also be used to communicate with children who might be reluctant to talk about their injuries or pain, but can show our colleagues using their teddy."