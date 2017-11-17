Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The footage shows two men getting out of a white van

A roadside fight filmed on a passer-by's mobile phone is being investigated by police.

The brawl brought traffic to a halt on the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout in Caerphilly just after 15:00 GMT on Thursday.

Roadworks on the roundabout, known locally as the Cedar Tree interchange, have been criticised for causing motorists long delays and bringing "chaos" to the area.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The video shows two men getting out of a white van and approaching a man in a sliver car before the fight breaks out.

Gwent Police said both vehicles left the scene shortly after the incident.