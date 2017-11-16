Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Euro 2020's official logo was unveiled at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Cardiff will resubmit its bid to be a host city for Euro 2020.

Councillors backed the move at a meeting on Thursday, three years after losing out with the original bid.

Following doubts over the proposed Eurostadium in Grimbergen, north of Brussels, Uefa began a fast-track process to pick an alternative city.

Councillor Peter Bradbury, said: "For most people this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Euro championships near their home."

Euro 2020 is being staged in 13 cities across Europe and officials in Belgium have until 20 November to prove they have all relevant permits to begin stadium construction.

European football's governing body has invited Wembley, Cardiff and Stockholm to enter the fast-track process.

The Football Association of Wales has previously said it was "delighted" to be given the chance to bid again.

If the bid is successful and Wales qualify, the team will play at least two of their three group games in Cardiff

Plaid Cymru councillor Keith Parry said the council must get the railways on board, adding: "There was nothing more embarrassing than the recent boxing event when there was no transport home."

Four matches - three group games and one from the round of the last 16 teams - are available for bids.

The Uefa Executive Committee will decide on 7 December and council approval was needed as the authority must pay towards hosting if the bid is successful.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: "The world knows Cardiff can put on a show. Hosting the Champions League in May proved that beyond any doubt."

Partners the FAW, UK and Welsh governments, Cardiff Airport, Principality Stadium and South Wales Police will also need to confirm their financial support.

It is estimated a successful bid could benefit Cardiff by about £110m - up from £40m when the bid was first submitted.