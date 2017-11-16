Image caption Police helped immigration officers in raids on Thursday morning

A man and woman have been arrested in south Wales and another man in London in a people smuggling investigation

Home Office immigration and police teams launched raids on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man and a woman, 66, were taken into custody at a flat in Risca, Caerphilly county, while a 27-year-old man was held in Peckham, Southwark.

They are suspected of being part of a gang responsible for trying to bring nearly 120 Albanian and Turkish nationals into the UK.

The offences are said to have taken place between March and November this year, and involved smuggling individuals into Britain using secret compartments in camper vans.

Assistant Director Dave Fairclough, from Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation team, said: "This investigation is targeting an organised network suspected of overseeing attempts to evade the UK's immigration controls.

"People smuggling is a vile trade, which treats vulnerable individuals as little more than goods.

"Our investigation into this suspected organised crime group will continue with the evidence we have seized today."

The Risca pair are being questioned in Newport.