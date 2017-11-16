Image copyright Gerwyn James Image caption A plume of black smoke can be seen above the industrial estate

Fire fighters are tackling an industrial fire in Caerphilly county.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is at the blaze at Penallta Industrial Estate, near Ystrad Mynach, which started at about 09:20 GMT.

Black smoke from the fire can be seen from a distance.

The fire service said it has five pumps from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Treharris plus two water bowers at the scene.