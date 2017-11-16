Fire breaks out at Penallta industrial unit, Caerphilly county
- 16 November 2017
South East Wales
Fire fighters are tackling an industrial fire in Caerphilly county.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is at the blaze at Penallta Industrial Estate, near Ystrad Mynach, which started at about 09:20 GMT.
Black smoke from the fire can be seen from a distance.
The fire service said it has five pumps from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Treharris plus two water bowers at the scene.
Update Penallta: Crew from Aberbargoed x 2 Merthyr Pontypridd Caerphilly and Treharris are currently attending the incident— Jennie Griffiths (@GriffithsJECtrl) November 16, 2017
