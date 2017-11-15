A man and a girl have been rescued from the roof of a house after escaping a fire through a window.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the conservatory of the home on Westbourne Road, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, at 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Firefighters used an extension ladder to reach the pair, while a woman managed to escape the fire on her own.

Two people were taken to University of Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but their condition is unknown.