Eight fingerprints matching those of a schoolboy accused of planning a terror attack in Cardiff were found on a "martyrdom letter" in his rucksack, a court has heard.

The note, allegedly written by the 17-year-old from Rhondda Cynon Taff, also called for further attacks in future.

Birmingham Crown Court heard handwriting on the letter also appeared to match the teenager's.

The boy, who cannot be named, denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism.

Matthew Brook, prosecuting, told the jury: "The hand-written note that you have just been looking at was examined by a hand-writing expert.

"He compared the note against many samples of the defendant's handwriting.

"The expert said the findings provide conclusive support for the proposition that the defendant is the author of the note."

A jury has already heard the boy searched the internet for security details at a Justin Bieber concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, after a post on his Instagram page stated: "Cardiff, are you ready for our terror."

In a statement read to the court, Det Cons Lee Davis, who is part of the Welsh Extremism and Counter-Terrorism Unit, gave details of the boy's arrest at his home on 30 June.

It stated: "I asked the boy 'where is your phone?' to which he replied 'it's here' and proceeded to place his hand in his pocket and pull out a mobile phone."

The boy then wrote his Instagram account password - "TruckAttack" - in the officer's notebook.

The trial has also heard the teenager wrote a note declaring himself a soldier of so-called Islamic State, which threatened a vehicle attack on non-believers, including the emergency services.

The note ended with the words: "In the name of Allah, may terrorism greet your country. May there be more bomb and vehicle attacks with Allah's permission."

The trial continues.