A man asked his girlfriend to marry him by getting a cinema to screen his homemade proposal video during the trailers.

Damian Paul, 28, convinced staff at Merthyr Tydfil's Vue cinema to play the video before a screening of Paddington 2 on Friday.

Luckily his girlfriend of three years Louise Treen, 29, said yes.

"This is easily the biggest and greatest surprise of my life," she said.

"I just thought we were going out for a date... I was so happy, I didn't really even focus on the movie."

The cinema's manager Tyler Mahoney, said it was an "absolute privilege" to help with the surprise.

He added: "He's done a fantastic job keeping this under wraps and everyone wishes them all the best for when they tie the knot."