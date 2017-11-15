Image copyright Family photo

A father-of-two who died on the M4 after being hit by several vehicles fell from a taxi.

Tony Pemberton, 29, from Pyle, Bridgend, died after the incident between Pencoed and Sarn at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

South Wales Police said how and why Mr Pemberton "left the vehicle is under investigation".

A file of evidence is being prepared for the coroner but an inquest opening date is yet to be fixed.

After Mr Pemberton's death, the M4 was closed in both directions for more than 10 hours as police investigated.

In a tribute, his family said: "Tony was well loved by all of his family and friends. He was the father to two young girls whom he loved dearly.

"He was always the joker, high on life and there was never a dull moment when you were in his company. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."