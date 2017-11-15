Image caption Businesses in the area have already experienced significant losses from the "chaos"

Traders who claim roadworks on one of the busiest roundabouts in Caerphilly has brought "chaos" and loss of business, are to receive a boost.

Caerphilly council is set to offer free parking for two hours to shoppers in the run-up to Christmas to encourage them to use the town centre.

The 12-month works on the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout, known locally as the Cedar Tree interchange, started on 9 October.

The council noted a significant amount of trade is in the run-up to Christmas.

An urgent report to Wednesday's cabinet meeting said: "After the first few days of significant disruption to traffic, the increase in journey times has reduced significantly to generally 10 to 15 minutes at peak times.

"However, traders continue to express concern about the reduction in footfall and trade, and in particular the potential impact on the Christmas trade which is one of the busiest times for most traders.

"The impact of the temporary traffic management is under review and further mitigation measures are being considered."

It added: "The cabinet acknowledges the ongoing pressures facing traders in the Caerphilly county borough owing to the ongoing challenging economic climate and the potential impact of the highway improvement works on Caerphilly town in particular.

"Every opportunity must be taken to encourage shoppers and visitors to come into the town, particularly during the Christmas period."

The free parking scheme, which also prevents motorists returning for two hours after their time is up, has been implemented previously.