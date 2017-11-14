Rescuers search Mynydd James mountain for missing dog
Rescue teams are searching for a dog which has been missing on a Blaenau Gwent mountain since Sunday.
Fire crews, cave rescuers and members of a potholing society are at the scene on Mynydd James mountain, behind East Pentwyn estate, near Blaina.
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had a call about the missing dog on Sunday and teams were there on Monday and Tuesday.
It is thought, Tilly the West Highland Terrier, went down a hole.
Specialist firefighters from Whitchurch, Barry, Abertillery and Ebbw Vale have all been involved, and are using a camera and a reach pole to assist in the search.