Rescue teams are searching for a dog which has been missing on a Blaenau Gwent mountain since Sunday.

Fire crews, cave rescuers and members of a potholing society are at the scene on Mynydd James mountain, behind East Pentwyn estate, near Blaina.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had a call about the missing dog on Sunday and teams were there on Monday and Tuesday.

It is thought, Tilly the West Highland Terrier, went down a hole.

Specialist firefighters from Whitchurch, Barry, Abertillery and Ebbw Vale have all been involved, and are using a camera and a reach pole to assist in the search.