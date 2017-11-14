Image copyright Getty Images Image caption T-cell lymphoma is rare and can often be aggressive

A new method for treating a rare and often aggressive type of blood cancer has been developed by researchers at Cardiff University.

Researchers at its School of Medicine have discovered a way to kill cancerous T-cells in lymphoma patients without destroying healthy T-cells which are essential to the immune system.

Further research is needed before clinical trials on patients.

Lymphomas arise when immune cells called lymphocytes become cancerous.

There are two types of lymphocytes - B-cells and T-cells. Recent developments have transformed the once fatal diagnosis of B-cell lymphoma into a curable condition.

T-cell lymphoma is much rarer but often more aggressive.

The research, conducted with biopharmaceutical company Autolus Ltd, has been funded by charities including Wellcome and Cancer Research UK.