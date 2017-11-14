Image copyright Traffic Wales

Three lanes of the M4 west of Cardiff had to be closed for a while on Tuesday after a multiple vehicle accident on the eastbound carriageway.

The accident happened at junction 34 at Miskin at 08.10 GMT and police are reporting 90 minute delays on the carriageway.

Drivers were passing the scene on the hard shoulder and being diverted via the slip road exit and entry.

The main carriageway was closed at 08.30 GMT but reopened by 09.00.